One person shot dead, five buildings razed over land dispute in Osun communities

Tragedy struck in Iloba village and Erin Osun community of Irepodun Local Government Area in Osun State on Saturday as gunmen shot dead a 50-year-old man identified as Tairu Bidmus and set ablaze five buildings over a land dispute.
Sources informed Tribune Online that some hoodlums allegedly from Iloba village shot Tairu along Erin/Egbedi road, Erin Osun when the local government surveyor and his team were working on a disputed piece of land, where Erin Osun community proposed to build a housing estate.
Apparently irked by the killing, some enraged youths swiftly stormed Iloba village where they burnt down five houses.
Speaking on the incident, the traditional ruler of Iloba, Oba…
Source: Nigerian Tribune