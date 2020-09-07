Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killers death sentences changed to jail terms after his sons pardoned them

Saudi Arabia has jailed eight defendants over the killing of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, handing them sentences between seven and 20 years and overturning earlier death sentences, the Daily Mail of UK reported on Monday.

Five people charged in the Khashoggi case have been jailed for 20 years.

One person was sentenced to 10 years and two people were handed seven-year sentences.

The final verdicts were handed down by Riyadh Criminal Court on Monday. Their names were not made public.

The trial was widely criticized by rights groups and an independent UN investigator, who noted that no senior officials nor anyone suspected of ordering the killing was found guilty. The independence of the court…