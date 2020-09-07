Seven remanded in prison over kidnap of Akewugbagold’s twin children

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Ibadan, on Monday, remanded in prison seven persons allegedly involved in the kidnap of twins of an Ibadan based Islamic preacher, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold.

The defendants in the case were charged for conspiracy, kidnapping, and keeping kidnapped victims in their house.

Those remanded are Mohammed Bashir, Oyeleye Opeyemi, Olumide Ajala, Taiwo Ridwan, Rafiu Mutiu, Fatai Akanji and Modinat Rafiu.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Olusegun Adegboye told the court that the defendants conspired to kidnap their victims and also collected N4million from the twins’ father, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold before releasing them after eight days in their…