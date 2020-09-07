SGF charges Presidential aides, Ministers on Buhari’s nine priority areas

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides and ministers to deliver on promises made to Nigerians to deliver on nine priority areas.

Mustapha made the call on Monday in Abuja, when he delivered his speech at the first year “Ministerial Performance Review Retreat”, organised for ministers by the presidency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the areas are building a thriving and sustainable economy; enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty; enlarge agricultural output for food security and export; attain energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expand transport and other…