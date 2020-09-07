Stanbic IBTC to pay N4.2bn interim dividend

The board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, has offered an interim dividend of N4.2 billion or 40 kobo per share.

According to the company’s financial result for the half year ended June 30, 2020, submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the interim dividend is from the N4.19 Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The bank noted that payment will be done electronically on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, to the bank accounts of those shareholders on the register as of September 15, which will be closed between Wednesday, September 16 and 23, 2020.

The bank Holdings Plc declared a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N45.2 billion in the first half of 2020 as against N36.2 billion posted in the same period in…