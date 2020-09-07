Three tricycle operators in court over alleged possession of firearms

The police on Monday arraigned three tricycle operators, Mubarak Yusuf, Adamu Musa and Suleiman Abubakar, in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, over alleged possession of firearms.

The defendants, whose addresses were not given, are charged with possession of firearms without a licence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Fidelis Ogbobe, alleged that the defendants committed the offence on March 23 at 08.30 p.m. at Kabusa Area of Apo, Abuja.

Ogbobe alleged that the defendants were arrested by Kabusa Vigilante group and that the group recovered a locally made pistol with two cartridges from them.

He added that during police investigation, it was discovered that the defendants did not…