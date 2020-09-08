Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola, makes acting debut

Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, says she’s excited about her acting debut in an emotional movie, ‘Citation’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the star-studded movie, which happened to be a teaser of Otedola’s first feature movie, was directed by Kunle Afolayan.

Temi played a role in a character as Moremi Oluwa in the movie ‘Citation’ which also featured prominent artistes.

Temi, who said she was so excited and overfilled with gratitude over her first debut, took to her Instagram page @temiotedola to make the announcement to her fans.

“I can’t…