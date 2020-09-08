How students, workers groups protested over fuel, electricity price hike in Ibadan

Students associations, workers unions, civil society groups took to the streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, to protest the recent increase in pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)and electricity tariff.

The protesters decried the spiral effect of the hikes in increased cost of commodities and high cost of living, asking the Federal Government to revert to statusquo or face a nationwide protest that will shut down the nation’s economy, in the next seven days.

The protest which spanned Awolowo junction, Bodija to Federal Secretariat, Ikolaba had representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS),…