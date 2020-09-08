Inside Bayelsa’s oil rich communities under burden of ocean surge

In this piece, EBIOWEI LAWAL reports the growing frustration of Bayelsa communities such as Brass, Sangana, Odioma, Koluama, Okpoama and Obogoro under burden of ocean surge tearing at their seams, thereby rendering many of them homeless and jobless.

Whenever environmental issues being faced by communities in Bayelsa State are reported, the first and probably the only challenge that readily comes to mind is environmental pollution occasioned by many years of crude oil exploration and exploitation activities. But today, many villages in the southern Nigerian state are becoming more worried about soil erosion and ocean surge.

Today, in many coastal communities, people have lost or abandoned…