Kebbi govt seeks FG’s assistance on dam construction

AS a result of constant flooding of farmlands and grains worth several billions of Naira destroyed in Kebbi State, the state government has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency assist with the construction of a large water Dam in the state which it said will serve as reservoir to reduce the rate of flooding.

The state’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources,Attahiru Maccido, in company of his Permanent Secretary, Dr. Joel Aiki who toured most of the communities in six villages of Bagudo and Arugungu badly affected by the flood made the appeal while speaking with newsmen during the tour.

Maccido noted that Kebbi state is the only state with large…