Kwara farmers receive empowerment | Tribune Online

SELECTED 40 local farmers in the Ilorin East/Ilorin South federal constituency in Kwara state have been trained on how to reduce post harvest losses in their agricultural production.

Speaking during official opening of the training programme at the Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) Ilorin, facilitator of the programme and a member representing the federal constituency, Hon. Abdulganiyu S. Cook Olododo, said one of the strategies to increase food production is to empower farmers with skills, adding that such include modern ways of drying agricultural produce.

“As part of revamping economic activities of my constituency and Kwara State, increasing…