NCDC confirms 155 new COVID-19 cases, total now 55,160

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 155, with total infections now 55,160.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.

“On the 7th of September 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 55160 cases have been confirmed, 43231 cases have been discharged and 1061 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 155 new cases are reported from 16 states- Lagos (42), Plateau (25), Rivers (16), Ebonyi (10), FCT(9), Abia (9), Ogun (9), Osun (7), Katsina (6), Kaduna (6), Ekiti (4), Taraba (4), Edo (3), Anambra (2), Akwa Ibom (2), Kano (1),” the…