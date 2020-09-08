NCDC confirms 296 new cases, total now 55,456 Tribune Online

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says COVID-19 cases in Nigeria has increased by 296, with total infections now 55,456.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 8th of September 2020, 296 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 55456 cases have been confirmed, 43334 cases have been discharged and 1067 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 296 new cases are reported from 15 states- Plateau (183), Lagos (33), FCT (25), Ogun (16), Oyo (7), Ekiti (6), Kwara (5), Ondo (5), Imo (3), Anambra (3), Nasarawa (3), Rivers (2), Gombe (2), Edo (2), Akwa Ibom (1),” the NCDC…