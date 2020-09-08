New environment permanent secretary urges staff to uphold service ethics

Following the announcement by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan of posting and redeployment of Federal permanent secretaries as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, the new permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Environment, Mr Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan has assumed office, tasking staff of the Ministry to maintain the ethics of Federal Civil Service with professionalism and discipline.

Enitan who was redeployed from the Federal Civil Service Commission, also emphasised on the need for collective effort towards the success of the of the environment sector in line with the aspirations of President Buhari’s administration.

Speaking at a brief…