No plan to reintroduce N3,000 levy in schools ― Oyo govt

Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran has ruled out calls in some quarters for the current administration to reintroduce N3,000 development levy to assist the government in the running of schools.

Speaking at SUBEB office, Ibadan, on Tuesday, Adeniran said the state was not considering the reintroduction of a levy that will be at variance with the free education campaign promise of Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to Adeniran, the current government took care of the N3,000 development levy that was scrapped with the payment of running grants to schools.

“Every government comes with its own programmes and policies. The re-introduction of N3,000…