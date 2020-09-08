Oyo govt begins recruitment of Amotekun corps on Wednesday

The Oyo State government on Tuesday announced that it would begin recruitment of corps for its security network, Amotekun, on Wednesday, September 9.

According to information received by Tribune Online, the state security network will hold the exercise at the Adamasingba Sports complex from 8.00 a.m.

The security network has been inaugurated in various states in the south-western part of the country and after the recruitment exercise, it is expected that the state will formally launch the network soon.

