Pirates unleash terror on Lagos waters, kidnap two Russians

Two Russians were in the early hours of Tuesday kidnapped from aboard a Liberian flagged vessel, Water Phoenix with IMO number 9045168 while navigating 34 nautical miles, South of Lagos waters, Praesidium international, an Italian based maritime security firm stated.

In a travel advisory issued by Praesidium International on Tuesday to other ships approaching Nigeria, the firm stated that the vessel master and another crew member, both Russians, were kidnapped while the remaining 16 crew members of the ship managed to retreat into the citadel, thus avoiding kidnap by the pirates.

According to the Praesidium International travel advisory, “On September 8, 2020, approximately 34 nautical…