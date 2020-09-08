Review of Dr Opeyemi’s ‘Sex Education Made Easy’ by Olorunsogo Toluwani

Sex Education Made Easy is a simple guide made for parents and guardians who struggle with teaching their wards about sex, sexual health and reproductive issues. If you are a parent, guardian, teacher, adult who is genuinely concerned about sex education of young people, this is the book to read. Taking introspective, Dr Opeyemi Adeyemi shelters the book around the growth of young people and the importance of sexual education which will make them understand themselves, their bodies, and that of others around them. Having interacted with some youths, the author is led to create a guide for parents to be able to visit current sex-related problems that plague society.

