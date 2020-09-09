Anambra govt pledges support for safe NYSC orientation camp resumption

Ahead of planned nationwide re-opening of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camps, Anambra State Government has pledged to provide adequate support services to guarantee the safe resumption of camping activities.

The State Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Prof Theresa Obiekezie said this yesterday, while receiving a delegation of NYSC led by its Director, South East Area Office, Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka.

The commissioner assured of the government’s commitment to put the state orientation camp in good condition for the incoming corps members posted to the state.

She added that the state government through her ministry would sustain the safety of corps…