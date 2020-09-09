FG reiterates commitment to protection of schools

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to the protection of schools and learning centres across the country from violence and all forms of attacks.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu in a statement on Wednesday, commemorating the first International Day for the Protection of Education from Attack, stated that the protection of learners, teaching and non-teaching personnel, schools and learning centres from all forms of attacks was an obligation of government and all relevant stakeholders.

The statement was made available to newsmen by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong.

While acknowledging that schools and other learning…