MALABU: Nigeria asks Italian court to order Shell, Eni to pay $1.09bn as advance payment for damages

Nigeria has asked a Milan court in Italy to order Eni and Royal Dutch Shell to pay $1.092 billion as an immediate advance payment for damages in one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption scandals, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

At a hearing into alleged corruption linked to Eni and Shell’s 2011 acquisition of the OPL 245 offshore field, Lucio Lucia, lawyer for the Nigerian government, called for the advance payment ahead of a broader damages package to be set by the court at a later date.

The long-running case revolves around the purchase of the OPL 245 offshore field, some 150 kilometres off the Niger Delta, for about $1.3 billion from Malabu, a company owned by former…