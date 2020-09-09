Mechanic arraigned for alleged spare parts theft in Lagos 

A 40-year-old mechanic, Abiodun Adedeji, has appeared before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing spare parts of a container truck valued at N150,000.

Adedeji, a resident of Shomolu area of Lagos, was charged for stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye told the court that the defendant committed the offence at about 11.00 a.m. on June 8 at Suru Alaba, Lagos.

Olaluwoye said that the defendant was given the flywheel of a Kalmar container truck as a sample, in order to purchase the same brand for his customer, Sapir Container Ltd.

According…