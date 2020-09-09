Nigeria adds N2.381trn as debts hit N31.009trn in June

The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Wednesday, disclosed that Nigeria’s total debt stock rose to N31.009 trillion by the end of June 2020.

On the other hand, actual external debt service payment between April and June 2020 amounted to $287,043.07.

According to data released on its website, total public debt stock which comprises the debt stock of the Federal Government, the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory stood at N31.009 trillion or USD85.897 billion.

Of the amount, $31.477 billion was being owed to external creditors.

About $16.360 billion or 35.48 per cent of the external component belonged to multilateral institutions, $3,948.65 or 12.54 per cent was owed to…