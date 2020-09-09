Oyo APC: Where does the party go from here?

AS major stakeholders in the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) step up spirited efforts to cement cracks in the party after its electoral setback in 2019, WALE AKINSELURE underlines some major obstacles impeding quest for enduring unity among the various power centres.

MAJOR stakeholders are deeply worried about the precarious state of affairs in the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Having been in power for eight unbroken years, they are pained over the raging cacophonies already taking a toll on the structures of the party. Of greatest concern to them is the apparent absence of a rallying force after the sudden demise of the late Governor…