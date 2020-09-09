Rotary Club, FRSC sensitise road users on how to reduce road accidents

Rotary International has embarked on a sensitization exercise in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in an attempt to reduce accidents on road.

The event began with take off from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), sector command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Tuesday, after which the sensitization was taken to some major roads in Ibadan.

Speaking during the exercise, the District chair, basic education and literacy district 9125, Dr Jane Adebusuyi explained that the exercise was necessary to educate road users about safety on road.

She further explained that the exercise is done to celebrate the “world literacy day”, which according to her is celebrated annually on 8th of…