Sanwo-Olu inaugurates task force to curb human trafficking

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday inaugurated members of the State task force on Human Trafficking to curb the menace of human trafficking and irregular migration in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu at the inauguration, which took place at the Lagos House, Ikeja, urged all members of the task force to see their appointment as a call to service, saying the inaugution of the body couldn’t have come at a better time than now “when it is needed more than ever that we put human dignity and human rights at the forefront.”

He also charged members of the Lagos State Task Force on Human Trafficking to come up with brilliant ideas, innovations and policies that would assist…