USAID donates N500m hospital equipment to Bauchi, Sokoto States

The US Government through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has handed over training materials worth N500Million to the Bauchi and Sokoto State Governments to improve the clinical competencies of primary health care workers in delivering reproductive, maternal, newborn and child health, nutrition and malaria services.

The USAID Health, Population and Nutrition Office Director, Paul McDermott at a virtual event monitored in Bauchi, presented the training materials to the Commissioners of Health, for Bauchi and Sokoto States, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed and Dr Mohammed AliInname respectively.

The event was attended by senior government officials from Bauchi and Sokoto…