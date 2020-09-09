Useni, Aduku, Mantu, others float North Central People’s Forum

Prominent Nigerians across the North Central geo-political zone of the country, on Wednesday officially launched the North Central People’s Forum (NCPF), as part of efforts aimed at addressing various socio-economic and political challenges facing the region.

Speaking at the unveiling of the group, Gen. Jeremiah Useni, who doubles as NCPF Chairman of Board of Trustees, (BOT), expressed delight at the launch of the North Central People’s Forum,(NCPF) saying that the existence of these administrative sub-divisions had led to the group affinity and solidarity among the states in a particular geo-political zone.

He expressed optimism that the Forum would unite the people of Benue, Kogi,…