What I told Trump about Christian massacre allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion.

President recalled what he regarded as an awkward situation sitting alone with the US President when he honoured his invitation to the White House in April 2018 only for Trump to accuse him of the atrocity.

Buhari who was making his closing remark at the end of the two-day ministerial performance review retreat at the presidential villa, Abuja, said he explained to the American leader that…