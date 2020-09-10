24-yr-old lady arraigned for false rape allegations against Twitter influencer

The police on Wednesday arraigned 24-year-old Bola Aseyan before a Yaba Magistrate Court on a five-count charge bordering on a false accusation, criminal defamation of character and offensive publication likely to cause a breach of the peace.

The arraignment followed a running battle of a series of accusations and counter-allegations made by the said Bola Aseyan, against the UK based medical doctor and Twitter influencer, Dr Olufunmilayo Ogusanya, who she had accused of rape on social media.

Following her accusations, there had been condemnations from various people against Dr Olufunmilayo and she further reported the issue to the UK Police as well as the professional body for medical…