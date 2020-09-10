Buhari, North-East and the Uncommon Transformation

July 28, 2020, Nigerian governors elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his achievements in securing the lives and properties of Nigerians. This by no means is a significant development given its emphasis by the Constitution and how past administrations have failed in that aspect.

The APC governors that gave the commendation included those of Borno, Gombe, and Yobe States which were the most affected by the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorism in Northeast Nigeria between 2012 and 2015. The only state which has suffered almost equal devastation but was missing at the meeting is Adamawa.

The APC governors at the virtual meeting…