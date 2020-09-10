Council, mgt must work together for varsities’ development —FUOYE pro-chancellor

FOLLOWING the recent crisis at the University of Lagos, the governing council of the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti has called for more robust relationship between council and the management for development of universities in the “.

The pro-chancellor and chairman of governing council of FUOYE, Dr Mohammed Yahuza, noted that for there to be any meaningful infrastructure and academic development in the nation’s tertiary education institutions, both the management and the governing council must be ready to collaborate.

The newly appointed pro-chancellor who stated this while inspecting some of the infrastructural facilities of the university in Oye and Ikole-Ekiti campuses said that the…