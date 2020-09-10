Lagos renews interest in Arabic teaching in schools

As a way of arousing interest of Arabic teachers in teaching the subject more effectively in Lagos State public schools, the state government has trained teachers teaching the subject in schools across the six education districts of the state.

They were trained in the skills and methodologies of teaching the subject at a recent workshop organised by the state’s Ministry of Education at the Multilingual International Resource Centre, Maryland, Ikeja.

One of the facilitators at the event Dr. Saheed Timehin, who is the Head of Arabic Unit, Department of Foreign Languages, Lagos State University, Ojo. He spoke on ‘Teaching and Learning of Arabic in Lagos Schools’.

Another facilitator is…