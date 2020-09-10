Nigeria records 176 new COVID-19 cases, total now 55,632

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 176 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 176 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 55,632.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday.

“On the 9th of September 2020, 176 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 55632 cases have been confirmed, 43610 cases have been discharged and 1070 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 176 new cases are reported from 17 states- FCT (40), Lagos (34), Plateau (26), Enugu (14), Delta (12), Ogun (12), Ondo (9), Oyo (8), Ekiti (6), Ebonyi (4), Adamawa…