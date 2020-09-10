Nigeria to receive first multi-functional classroom in Africa

ARI, the Indian partners of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) has assured the academy that the first multi-functional classroom simulator which contains softwares like the ECDIS, GMDSS, APAR RADARM high voltage training software, Rules Of The Road, DP, Pilotage and Blind Pilotage all integrated into it, would arrive Nigeria by end of September 2020.

