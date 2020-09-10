The new electricity tarrif | Editorial

ON August 26, the chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), James Momoh, said that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered mass metering of all electricity consumers in the country while waiving duty on imported meters to enhance the implementation of his directive. According to him, the president’s directive was in response to the yearnings of Nigerians. Momoh said: “The president approved a waiver of the import levy on meters, so that those that do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at reasonable costs.” He urged the public and all stakeholders in the power sector to disregard any reports of an arbitrary tariff increase, adding that…