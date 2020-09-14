Listen to voice of reason, PDP cautions Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to advice from eminent Nigerians not to allow the nation to tumble from the cliff under his watch.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Sunday, accused the Buhari Presidency of worsening “the sorry state in which it has plunged the nation by choosing to haul insults on Nigerians including former Presidents like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and other well-meaning leaders, who are patriotically calling on his administration to end its divisive, suppressive and insensitive style of leadership that has ruined our nation.”

The party alleged that the Buhari Presidency…