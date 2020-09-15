APC supporters have lost confidence in Zamfara CP, Chairman says

Supporters of All Progressive Congress( APC)in zamfara State have written to the Inspector General of police (IGP) under the leadership of state Chairman Lawal M. Liman Kaura to set up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the refusal of the State Police Commissioner CP Usman Nagogo to attend to their various complaints and petitions.

In a press conference held today in Gusau,the State Chairman of APC said supporters have lost confidence on CP Usman Nagogo in the state.

“We have copies of all the correspondences between the party secretariat and state police command which i will share with the journalists for wider publication to the general public.”

The chairman accused the state…