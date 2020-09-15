Food security: Minister advises stakeholders to focus on areas of comparative advantage

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono has advised stakeholders in the Federal Government Emergency Agricultural Programme in the Niger Delta Region to streamline their projects and focus on areas of comparative advantage like fishing, Cocoa and Cassava etc.

The Minister gave the advice when the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Senator ItaEnang who is the coordinator of the prgramme led the team of stakeholders on a courtesy visit to the Minister during the week.

The courtesy visit, is aimed at strengthening existing partnership and also solicit for the projects to be integrated into the Ministry programme for funding.

He added that…