MAPOLY directs students to resume Sept 21

The authorities of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, has directed its students to resume for academic activities on September 21.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, by the Public Relations Officer, Yemi Ajibola, the directive was in compliance with the state government pronouncement that schools in the state should resume the following closure as a result of coronavirus outbreak.

The statement had it that all National Diploma, Full Time and Part Time students are expected to commence course revision, practical, workshop and studio works from the day of resumption to Saturday 3rd of October for the first-semester examination 2019/2020 academic…