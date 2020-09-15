NGF to deliberate on recovery plans, insecurity in Zamfara

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will at the 17th teleconference meeting scheduled for Wednesday further deliberates on subnational governments’ post-COVID-19 recovery plans, insecurity challenges in Zamfara state, among others.

According to the Press release issued by Head of NGF Media and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the “Governors will rob minds with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, represented by its chairman, Bismark Rewane to x-ray the management of state economies, their challenges, opportunities and policy solutions.

“Rewane had chaired the committee when it resolved the gridlock on minimum wage between…