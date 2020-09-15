Nigeria records 90 new cases, total now 56,478

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the country bringing the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 56,478.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“On the 15th of September 2020, 90 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 56478 cases have been confirmed, 44430 cases have been discharged and 1088 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 90 new cases are reported from 8 states- Lagos (33), Plateau (27), Kaduna (17), Ogun (6), FCT (4), Anambra (1), Ekiti (1), Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

