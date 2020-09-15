The legendary Super Eagles man who can inspire Stoke City to success

There are many great Nigerian players across the globe and one of the biggest names from the country will be playing in the Championship next season after John Obi Mikel joined Stoke City.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a superb career and is mainly remembered for starring at Chelsea where he picked up plenty of silverware in an 11-year period. Short spells in China, with Middlesbrough and then Turkey followed but Mikel is back in England again now as he looks for a strong end to his career.