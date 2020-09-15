We’re all awaiting outcome of investigative panel ― Staff unions, parents

The various staff unions in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka and other stakeholders including parents of students of the university are all at the moment awaiting the outcome of the visitation panel sent to the school by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate all issues causing crisis there with a view to restoring permanent stability in the system.

The panel headed by Professor Tukur Sa’ad, a former university administrator, was given only two weeks commencing penultimate week to complete its assignment and submit a report through the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, to the president, who is the visitor to UNILAG, for implementation.

Recall that all the four staff unions…