FG distributes food items to 80,405 households in Sokoto

The Federal Government has begun the distribution of 3,659.7 metric tonnes of grains to 80,405 households in Sokoto State, as part of measures to cushion the effects of COVID-19.

AVM Muhammadu Muhammed, the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), stated this at the presentation of the food items to the state government, on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Muhammed, represented by Dr Onimode Bandele, Director Relief of the Agency, said the Federal Government had provided assorted grains for distribution to vulnerable households in the state, to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 lockdown aimed at stemming the further spread of the pandemic.

He said: “We are presenting assorted…