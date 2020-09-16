Flood claims one life, destroys over 900 houses in Zamfara ― NEMA

The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), AVM Muhammad Mohammed (rtd), on Wednesday, said over 900 houses were destroyed by flood in 13 out of the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara.

Mohammed also said a 7-year-old boy died as a result of flooding in Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

The Director-General disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau, on Wednesday, during the Federal Government’s flood Advocacy visit to the state.

Mohammed said the advocacy visit was necessitated by the recurring annual flood across the country.

“The incidents also rendered many households homeless forcing them to take refuge in neighbouring communities.

“Two bridges linking…