Food loss can’t be quantified in Jigawa, Kebbi, others ― NEMA

The Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), has said that the flood that ravaged Kebbi, Jigawa, Bauchi and some other parts of the country could not be quantified, as a result of the devastating effect of the natural disaster on farmlands.

Muhammed stated this on Wednesday, during advocacy visit by the Agency to Ogun State, on the 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook, that farmlands were submerged by the flood and described the development as a great loss to the nation.

The DG represented by Air Commodore Kolawole Adedokun noted that preparedness for disaster management should be foremost to all to avoid loss of…