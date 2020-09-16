Group protest non-conduct of local govt election in Anambra

A human rights group, Recover Nigeria Project, on Wednesday, protest non-conduct of local government elections in Anambra state.

The group also gave the state governor, Willie Obiano, five months ultimatum to commence process or face other legal actions.

The letter addressed to the state governor, Willie Obiano, dated, 16 September 2020 and signed by Mr Osita Obi, Convener of the group and three others, demanded immediate conduct of the polls to ease the suffering of those at the grassroots.

While addressing the participants at the Awka South Local Government Headquarters, Awka, Obi said that the group viewed non-conduct of local government election in the area as ‘criminal denial of…