Lagos Assembly proposes bill to raise procurement mobilisation fee from 20 per cent to 40 per cent

Lagos State House of Assembly has proposed the amendment of the State Procurement Agency Law, 2015 with a view to raise the advance payment from 20 to 40 per cent.

This was made known during a day public hearing on a bill titled, ‘The Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2020,’ at the Assembly premises where stakeholders commended the House for being proactive in making procurement law workable and more efficient.

In his keynote address, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa who was represented by his Deputy, Hon Wasiu Sanni-Eshinlokun said, “Procurement is very important. It has to do with the delivery of goods and services. We felt we should do what is needed…