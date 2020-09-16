Looking to avert Ekiti, Osun scenarios in Ondo

LEON USIGBE writes on the effort of the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stave off manipulations in the forthcoming Ondo State gubernatorial election.

WHEN the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), flagged off its Ondo State gubernatorial election campaign last Saturday, one thing weighed on their minds: how to avert the Ekiti and Ondo states scenarios when they thought they had both states in their pockets, only to have victory snatched from under their noses.

The main opposition party had alleged that July 2018 Ekiti governorship election that returned Governor Kayode Fayemi to the office was stolen from them. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared…